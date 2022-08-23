JUST IN
Business Standard

HDFC Bank plans Rs 2,500-crore tier-1 bond sale amid firm credit offtake

HDFC Bank's Tier-1 bonds could be priced around 7.9-7.95 per cent, sources said

HDFC Bank | Canara Bank

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

HDFC Bank
Photo: Bloomberg

HDFC Bank — the country’s largest private lender — is likely to soon raise funds worth around Rs 2,500 crore through the issuance of Tier-1 bonds in order to fund robust credit growth, multiple sources told Business Standard.

Read our full coverage on HDFC Bank

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 01:36 IST

