HDFC Bank Q1FY23 results: Tracking firm's performance over last 4 quarters

HDFC Bank will announce on Saturday its financial results for the quarter that ended June 30, 2022. In the last results, for Q4FY22, the bank recorded a 22.8 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit, from Rs 8,186.5 crore in Q4FY21, to Rs 10,055.2 crore.
The Q4 net profit was lower than that in Q3FY21 but higher than the other two quarters in the year. In Q3FY22, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 10,342.2 crore. In Q1 and Q2, these figures stood at Rs 7,729.6 crore and Rs 8,834.3 crore respectively.
Total advances on the rise
India's largest private lender recorded a 20.8 per cent rise in total advances from Rs 11.33 trillion in Q4FY21 to Rs 13.69 trillion in Q4FY22. Total deposits rose over 16 per cent from Rs 13.35 trillion to Rs 15.59 trillion over the same period.
In Q3FY21, the advances stood at Rs 12.61 trillion. In Q2FY21 and Q1FY21, the numbers stood at Rs 11.99 trillion and Rs 11.48 trillion respectively.
Also Read: HDFC Bank Q1 profit seen rising up to 33% YoY on low provisions: Analysts
The bank's net interest income (NII) also rose 10.2 per cent. NII is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors.
Rise in total deposits over the year
During the past four quarters, the bank reported a rise in total deposits. In Q1FY21, the total deposits stood a Rs 13.46 trillion. In Q2FY21 and Q3FY21, these figures stood at Rs 14.06 trillion and Rs 14.46 trillion, respectively. In Q4FY21, total deposits rose and were recorded at Rs 15.59 trillion.
Fall in gross NPA
The bank has also recorded a fall in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) over the year. In Q1FY22, gross NPA stood at 1.47 per cent. In Q2FY21, the gross NPA fell to 1.35 per cent. In Q3FY21 and Q4FY21, the GNPAs fell to 1.26 per cent and 1.17 per cent respectively.
