HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 18% YoY to Rs 8,186 crore

-
ALSO READ
NPA classification period likely to get 30-day extension as bad loans mount
YES Bank in talks with ARCs to sell bad debt worth Rs 32,344 crore
HUL Q3 profit jumps 19% YoY to Rs 1,921 crore; revenue rises 20%
Axis Bank's net profit drops 36% in Q3 due to higher provisions
Past imperfect, present better, future uncertain
-
India's largest private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 18 per cent year-on-year growth in standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21) at Rs 8,186 crore. It was Rs 6,927.6 crore in the year-ago period (Q4FY20).
However, sequentially, the standalone net profit declined 6.5 per cent compared with Rs 8,758 in the December quarter (Q3FY21).
The lender's Net Interest Income (NII) --- the difference between interest earned through lending and interest paid to depositors --- saw a 12.6 per cent rise to Rs 17,120 crore in the reporting quarter, compared to Rs 15,204 crore in the same period last year.
The Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose sequentially at 1.32 per cent in Q4FY21. In Q3FY21, gross NPA of the bank was 0.81 per cent. Meanwhile, net NPAs of the lender stood at 0.40 per cent.
Capital adequacy ratio of the Bank at the end of March quarter stood at 18.8 per cent, well above the regulatory requirement of 11.075 per cent.
On Friday, the company's scrip closed marginally higher (0.0056 per cent) at Rs 1,430.90 a piece on NSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU