HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 18% YoY to Rs 8,186 crore

India's largest private lender on Saturday reported a 18 per cent year-on-year growth in standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21) at Rs 8,186 crore. It was Rs 6,927.6 crore in the year-ago period (Q4FY20).

However, sequentially, the standalone net profit declined 6.5 per cent compared with Rs 8,758 in the December quarter (Q3FY21).

The lender's Net Interest Income (NII) --- the difference between interest earned through lending and interest paid to depositors --- saw a 12.6 per cent rise to Rs 17,120 crore in the reporting quarter, compared to Rs 15,204 crore in the same period last year.



The Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose sequentially at 1.32 per cent in Q4FY21. In Q3FY21, gross NPA of the bank was 0.81 per cent. Meanwhile, net NPAs of the lender stood at 0.40 per cent.

Capital adequacy ratio of the Bank at the end of March quarter stood at 18.8 per cent, well above the regulatory requirement of 11.075 per cent.

On Friday, the company's scrip closed marginally higher (0.0056 per cent) at Rs 1,430.90 a piece on NSE.