HDFC Bank reports 22.6% rise in Q4 net profit at Rs 5,885 crore

HDFC Bank's Q4 profit and net interest income increased by over 20% each from the same quarter last year.
The bank on Saturday reported a 22.6% per cent growth in net profit to Rs 5,885.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2019 on the back of its strong asset pricing.
The net interest income (NII) increased by 22.8% per cent YoY to Rs 13,090 crore in Q4FY19.
The NII was led by healthy asset pricing along with robust loan growth.
While the bank's Gross NPA came in at Rs 11,224 crore, the Net NPA was reported at 3,214 crore.
