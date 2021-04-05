HDFC Bank's advances grow 14% YoY in Q4; sequentially up 4.6%

HDFC Bank’s advances portfolio grew by 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 11,320 billion at the end of March 31, 2021 (Q4FY21). In the same period last financial year, its advances stood at Rs 9,937 billion. Sequentially, the loan book grew by 4.6 per cent over the December quarter.

India’s largest private sector lender said in a regulatory filing its domestic retail loans in Q4FY21 grew by 7.5 per cent YoY and sequentially it grew by 5 per cent over Q3FY21 while wholesale loans clocked 21 per cent growth YoY but sequentially it grew by 4.5 per cent.

Deposits grew by 16.3 per cent YoY to Rs 13,350 billion in Q4FY21 from Rs 11,475 billion over the same period last year, and sequentially it has gone up by 5 per cent. Its Current Account Savings Account (CASA) deposits aggregated to Rs 6,155 billion at the end of Q4FY21, a growth of over 27 per cent from Rs 4,846 billion in the same period last year, and sequentially the CASA deposits have gone up by 12.5 per cent.

“The bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 46 per cent as of March 31, 2021, as compared to 42.2 per cent as of March 31, 2020 and 43.0 per cent as of December 31, 2020”, said the bank in the regulatory filing.

Also, the bank said it has purchased loans to the tune of Rs 75.03 billion through the direct assignment route (DA) under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

Shares of the bank were trading at Rs 1,436.70, down 3.35 per cent on the BSE.