HDFC Capital in talks with developers for affordable housing platform

HDFC Capital, the property fund-management arm of HDFC, is in talks with leading developers in Kolkata and Ahme­dabad to float an affordable housing platform, said a source. The names of the developers could not be ascertained.

In an investment platform, which is like a joint venture, a PE fund brings in capital and a developer identifies land parcels and develops multiple projects. HDFC Capital has floated at least five platforms for affordable housing with developers such as Mahindra Lifes­paces, Tribeca and Rustomjee for west India and with Prestige Estates for south ...