HDFC Life OFS subscribed 3 times, garnered bids for 111.5 million shares

The Rs 1,400-crore offer for sale (OFS) in Insurance Company saw three times more demand the shares on offer. The 36 million share offering garnered bids for 111.5 million shares from institutional investors, data provided by stock exchanges showed. Most of the bids came at Rs 406, higher than the base price of Rs 390 set for the OFS. Shares of ended at Rs 413.6, down 0.82 per cent on the BSE. Another 3.6 million shares meant for retail investors—those investing up to Rs 200,000—will be auctioned on Monday.

Standard Life, the joint venture partner in HDFC Life, was the seller in the OFS. The UK-based firm sold 1.78 per cent stake, paring its holding to 22.88 per cent.

In March, Standard Life had divested 4.93 per cent stake in to raise about Rs 3,600 crore.

Following the OFS, the promoter holding in HDFC Life will decline to 74.36 per cent, making it compliant with the 25 per cent public shareholding norm.