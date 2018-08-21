JUST IN
Another MD leaves Sequoia, firm closes sixth fund at $695 million
HDFC Mutual Fund reports 25% profit y-o-y to Rs 2 billion in June quarter

This is the first quarterly results reported by the company after getting listed on the bourses

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

HDFC Mutual Fund on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 2 billion for the quarter ending June. The asset management company's operating revenues grew 20 per cent to Rs 4.7 billion. Total assets under management (AUM) was up 22 per cent to Rs 3 trillion as of June 30, 2018. With 13.1 per cent market share in total quarterly average AUM across mutual funds, the company continues to be the second largest in terms of overall AUM. This is the first quarterly results reported by the company after getting listed on the bourses.

First Published: Tue, August 21 2018. 21:13 IST

