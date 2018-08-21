HDFC Mutual Fund reports 25% profit y-o-y to Rs 2 billion in June quarter

on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 2 billion for the quarter ending June. The asset management company's operating revenues grew 20 per cent to Rs 4.7 billion. Total assets under management (AUM) was up 22 per cent to Rs 3 trillion as of June 30, 2018. With 13.1 per cent market share in total quarterly average across mutual funds, the company continues to be the second largest in terms of overall This is the first quarterly reported by the company after getting listed on the bourses.