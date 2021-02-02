HDFC Q3 standalone profit slips 65% YoY to Rs 2,926 cr, revenue tanks 42.2%

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Bank Q3: NII may grow 17% YoY; slippages in retail, agri segment eyed
HDFC Bank hits new record high; here's how analysts interpret Q3 results
HDFC Bank rises 6% in 4 days, hits 8-month high on strong Q2 results
HDFC Bank: Class action suits may prove to be an interim dampener
HDFC gains 10% in two days on improved asset quality in September quarter
-
Mortgage lender HDFC on Tuesday reported a 65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit to Rs 2,925.83 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21) on the back of lower income. The housing financier's PAT stood at Rs 8,372 in the year-ago period (Q3FY20).
Sequentially, the profit grew 2 per cent from Rs 2,870 crore clocked in Q2FY21.
Analysts at global brokerage Nomura had pegged the net profit at Rs 2,742 crore for the quarter, while those at domestic brokerage Emkay Global estimated it at Rs 2,325.4 crore.
Its consolidated net profit, attributable to the owners, however, came in at Rs 5,176.76 crore for the quarter under review, clocking an improvement of 35 per cent on year, from Rs 3,835.38 crore reported in Q3FY20.
The HDFC group firm’s pre-tax profit came in at Rs 3,752.54 crore, down 58.95 per cent YoY, from Rs 9,143 crore, while it increased 6.2 per cent QoQ from Rs 3,532 crore.
Revenue from the operations came in at Rs 11,707 crore for the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 20,285.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Shares of the NBFC were quoting at Rs 2,727 apiece, up 5.6 per cent, on the BSE at 2:35 PM, as against a 2.65 per cent-rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock hit an intra-day high of Rs 2,762 on the BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU