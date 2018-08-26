Health start-up Cure.fit raises $120 million, unveils expansion plans

Health and wellness start-up has plans for aggressive expansion in various cities in the country in the next few years.

The company has recently raised $120 million, co-founder Mukesh Bansal told reporters here on Saturday.

He was flanked by Bollywood star Hritik Roshan, who is the company’s brand ambassador.

Cure.fit, founded in Bengaluru about two years ago, operates three verticals Cult.fit, and

Cult is a chain of fitness centres by and offers training modules in mental well-being.

is the health of that offers calorie counted balanced meals, according to a company release. Cure.fit started its operations in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“We are super excited about launch of Cult in Hyderabad. We started two years ago in Bangalore. Got great response in Bangalore, followed by Gurgaon and Delhi. Hyderabad is third city we are launching,” Bansal said.

The company, if all goes well, would like to open 500 centres by 2021, he said.

“Hyderabad, by end of next year, we want to be 50, we will be about 15 by end of this year. India, (we) will reach 200 by end of next year and hopefully, all goes well, 500 by 2021,” Bansal said.

The fitness start-up has crossed 100,000 customers between the three markets, he added.

Currently, there are 60 outlets of Cult in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and also Mumbai (with three centres).

The cities on the roadmap (for expansion) include Mumbai (in a big way), Kolkata, Chennai and Jaipur, Bansal said.

“Next 12 to 15 months, our focus is to really build a strong penetration in India,” he said.

Hritik Roshan said he joined the endeavour as health and wellness is close to his heart.