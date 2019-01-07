Health-tech startup Vantage Health raises $50 million from IQGEN Holdings

Mumbai-based health-tech startup [VH] has raised $50 million in a funding round from Cayman Islands-based fund Holdings LLC. The four-month-old company which looks at launching a data-driven healthcare system would use the funds to support the operations and technology development.

“We are on a mission to automate and standardise primary healthcare followed by secondary healthcare or hospitals,” said Aman Iqbal, founder of who is also a PhD in Chemical 00Biology from the University of

VH said it would collect and process diagnostic samples using saliva and sometimes blood, to collect genetic, microbiome and epigenetic data from users on a regular basis. It would use pattern analysis to advise users directly using a software called DocAI. The DocAI will rank a user as “healthy, at-risk and high-risk” and appropriately prescribe care such as medicines or supplements as well as fitness and wellness regime. It would also prescribe specialist care appointments for high-risk patients. The analytics on user health would also help VH advise hospitals and doctors to better prepare for interventions.

According to Iqbal, one of the differentiating factors for VH is that the company would be tracking health of the customers on a regular basis whereas diagnostic focus on just sample collection and analysis. With the large amounts of raw data, VH aims to help governments plan their health budgets. “India is sitting on a health data gold mine that can be leveraged to standardise healthcare and to make it affordable to all,” said Steve Cormick, an investor in