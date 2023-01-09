Healthcare edtech start-up Virohan raised $7 mn from Blume Ventures

Virohan, a start-up, has raised $7 million in a funding round led by Blume Ventures, with participation from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, Rebright Partners and others. The firm has raised $11 million yet.

The Gurugram-based company will use the money from the pre-series B1 round to expand business in Japan, getting support from its existing investors ALES, and Rebright Partners.

“This investment is a testament of our product-market fit, scalability, impact and profitability of the business model. In the next 18 months, Virohan will deepen its relationship with its stakeholders (Students, Universities/Colleges and Medical institutions), train over 10,000 students, and establish an international presence to cater to an over $100 billion global opportunity,” said Kunaal Dudeja, co-founder and CEO of Virohan.

The firm aims to expand to over 200 new campuses in India. It plans new training programmes, scale up its omnichannel training platform and content in vernacular languages.

Virohan, which was founded in 2018 by Dudeja, Nalin Saluja and Archit Jayaswal, trains students in allied programmes (AHP) for medical lab, operating theatre and other fields. Allied technicians comprise 60 per cent of the sector’s workforce.

The firm said it has trained more than 7,000 people and works with some 1000 partners such as Fortis Escorts, 1MG, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Sarvodaya Healthcare and Healthians, for internships and job offers.

"We have always seen Indian education as being a key engine of catalysing the nation's development. Equally, education can also help leapfrog social classes and economic cohorts. Hence, we have consistently bet on education start-ups lowering barriers for access and expanding opportunities to all," said Sajith Pai