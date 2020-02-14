HealthifyMe collaborates with online grocery players to tap wider markets

Health and fitness startup is exploring collaboration opportunities with online grocery players such as BigBasket, MilkBasket and Amazon Fresh for users who want to get fresh fruits and vegetables delivered at their doorstep according to their dietary plan.

“For those who cook at home and want their diet plans converted into groceries, we will be launching a pilot in a couple of months,” said Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe, at its annual tech event called Ignite.

The eight-year-old company has also partnered with online food delivery startup Swiggy to provide healthy curated collections of restaurants to health-conscious customers. It has also begun a pilot with Swiggy in Gurgaon under which HealthifyMe’s diet plans can be delivered in the form of food by the food delivery app.

On the anvil is also Mental Wellness Vertical ‘HealthifySense’ to provide access to qualified counsellors on the platform, enabling the company to evolve from a weight-loss destination to a health and wellness platform. The company currently has 16 million active users on its platform.

The startup has also rolled out a Legends Edition will give consumers access to a host of sports and fitness legends’ diet and workout recommendations, jointly designed by those coaches.

which has so far raised $30 million from several investors including IDG Ventures India, Inventus Capital, Blume Ventures and Sistema Asia Fund will be raising its next round by the end of the year.