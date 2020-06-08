HealthPlix raises $6 million through Series-B funding led by JSW Ventures

Healthcare venture HealthPlix Technologies has raised $6 million in Series B round led by JSW Ventures and participated in by existing investors Chiratae Ventures, and Kalaari Capital. This takes the venture capital raised by the company till date to $10 million, it said in a statement.

HealthPlix said its electronic medical record software performs a wide range of clinical operations. For medical practitioners, HealthPlix said it assists with its clinical decision support, helps generate e-prescriptions under 30 seconds, and digitally manage the entire operations of their clinics.

"Today, HealthPlix assists in more than 50,000 consultations on a daily basis across 12 medical specialties and in more than 180 cities across India, the statement said.