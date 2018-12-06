Here's a snapshot of PE activity & deals so far this year

JUST IN
Signs of stress: As fund flows dry up, Lodhas to sell assets to cut debt
The Software & Services attracted the most investments, accounting for 25% of the total investments

Sector-wise allocations

The Software & Services attracted the most investments, accounting for 25% of the total investments. Banks and real estate stood second and third, attracting $2.5 billion (10%) and $2.4 billion (10%), respectively.

Key deals last week

There were 14 deals worth $191.47 mn in the last days ended December 5, 2018.

Top five PE deals this year

The top five deals this year accounted for 25% of the total investments in terms of deal value. In the largest deal this year, Azim Premji Foundation, PI Opportunities Fund I, GIC and others invested $1.74 bn in HDFC for a 3.87% stake. This deal was followed by Warburg Pincus, Temasek Holdings, SingTel Innov8 Fund, SoftBank Vision Fund investing $1.25 bn in Airtel Africa


Liquidity events/exits this year

The year has seen 128 exits. There were 34 open-market exits worth $1.03 billion. In the largest exit by value, Apax Partners sold its 48% stake in GlobalLogic for $960 million, while AT Capital sold its entire stake in Orange Renewable Holdings for $922 million

First Published: Thu, December 06 2018. 02:19 IST

