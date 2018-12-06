Here's a snapshot of PE activity & deals so far this year

-
ALSO READ
Airtel's Africa arm gets $1.25 bn from 6 investors, IPO to follow
Bharti Airtel up 15% as investors to pump $1.25 billion in African unit
Temasek becomes seventh investor in NIIF Master Fund, parks Rs 27.5 bn
After Swiggy, five more start-ups are waiting to join billion-dollar club
OYO raises $1 bn from investors led by Softbank; firm now valued at $5 bn
-
Sector-wise allocations
The Software & Services attracted the most investments, accounting for 25% of the total investments. Banks and real estate stood second and third, attracting $2.5 billion (10%) and $2.4 billion (10%), respectively.
c
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU