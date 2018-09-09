Here's how a clutch of corporations cut costs by embracing clean fuel

Tata Motors recorded savings of Rs 66.63 million in the financial year 2017-18 by sourcing and generating a total of 99,382 MWh of renewable electricity to power its manufacturing operations in India. The company is not alone.

Other big corporates such as Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, ITC, and JK Tyre, too, are increasingly rooting for green and clean power with the twin objective of saving cost and achieving sustainable growth. According to Bloomberg NEF, globally, private enterprises and public institutions have signed contracts to purchase over 7 gigawatts of clean energy so far this ...