Hero Cycles, Trek Bicycles to cash in on growing demand for premium cycles

Cycling in India has come a long way—from being an affordable mode of transport for the masses to a fitness tool to an environment-friendly mobility solution. As the product undergoes a positioning shift, premium brands are riding the wave with a slew of new launches, improved after-sales service and a sharper focus on technology and customer experience.

The trend, say experts, is fuelled by higher disposable incomes, exposure to global markets and international products. Millennials, in particular, are taking to cycling like never before, pushing bicycle makers to come up ...