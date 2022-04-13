Hero Electric to offer device with 3 alarms to prevent fire in e-scooters

Amid multiple incidents of electric scooters catching fire, is testing a device that would send three levels of alarm for the scooter user if the battery temperature increases beyond the safety limit. The preventive device has been developed by Maker Max, a Canadian start-up and can be easily attached to the battery box, said top official at electric scooter market leader.

“We have got the design from the start-up and will soon begin mass manufacturing it in-house. Currently, we are testing the prototype and should be ready to offer it to our customers or to any other manufacturers who want to use it on their scooters in a month and half or so,” said Sohinder Gill, CEO .

The device can be operated on a button cell power and is attached to a thermal sensor. It triggers a variios level of alarms—one, two and three, depending on the temperature of the battery pack. This alerts the user to take preventive action.

According to Gill, this is just to build another level of confidence among the buyers and it should be seen as a “category product” and not a “Hero product.” “Our battery chemistry is safe, we have had no incidents. This initiative is more from the market leadership position. It’s more relevant for manufacturers who have volatile battery chemistry who can use the device for the interim period. By the time they change the chemistry, it would take them six to eight months,” he said.

On whether the fire incidents have created a fear among buyers impacted bookings or enquiries at Hero and other manufacturers, Gill who also heads the EV makers lobby Society of Manufacturers of (SMEV) said, while it hasn’t impacted the walk-in at the showrooms of Hero and others, the buyers are spending half the time understanding the batteries and the technology.

“People continue to crave for our products and we have a 45 to 60 days waiting for our models,” he said. India sold 330,000 units of e-two wheelers in FY22 against 144,000 units in FY21.

Going by the current rate of bookings, Gill expects the numbers to swell up to 900,000 units by the end of FY23.

Stoking the concerns on safety of further, a batch of 20 electric scooters from Jitendra EV caught fire on April 9 when the container had 40 scooters in all and half of them in the upper tier caught fire. No casualties were reported. The incident took place even as the memories of at least half a dozen e-scooter going up in flames over the last six months, were fresh.

Amitabh Kant on Wednesday asked EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to voluntarily recall batches involved in the EV fire incidents. Speaking to CNBC, he said that the time is ripe for the EV industry to instill a sense of confidence in consumers the way global automakers do by voluntarily recalling their vehicles over fire risks.

"Manufacturing of (battery) cells isn't regulated. Battery management system needs to be strengthened. There has been a clear partnership between battery manufacturing and battery management," he told the business channel.

Gill disagrees with Kant’s suggestion. According to him the “Government cannot enforce recall” and it should instead work towards tightening the certification standards further. “If you think it’s not a stray incident, all vehicles should be checked. It should be done.” It can't recall if 3 out of 40,000 vehicles of a manufacturer have caught fire, it should be recalled, he added. Even now the standards the industry follows are good but there is scope to tighten it.

“We should have a European plus standard because of the temperature conditions. Beyond that the government can’t be policing,” he said.