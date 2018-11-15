Hershey's still in the red, even as loss reduced to Rs 850 mn in 2017-18

Having made its foray through a joint venture with the Godrej group way back in 2007, the Pennsylvania-headquartered chocolate major that has a town named after it is still struggling to expand its brand footprint in the country.

It has been four years in the red, as per filings with the Registrar of Companies, and revenue from chocolates is still below the 2014-15 level. Now with a range of cookies under Sofit, a label it acquired from Godrej when the two partners went their separate ways, Hershey’s is hoping for a bigger share of the consumers’ wallet and a way back ...