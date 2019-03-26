JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Naresh Goyal exits crisis-hit Jet Airways board but room open for return
Business Standard

High-cost structure, unfriendly policies are hitting air pocket

Over a decade ago, the government's deregulation had spawned the growth of private airlines, bringing a new level of customer service in Indian skies

Business Standard 

Jet Airways

Over a decade ago, the government’s deregulation had spawned the growth of private airlines, bringing a new level of customer service in Indian skies. But not a single airline, except Jet, survived. Their demise was blamed on various reasons — high-cost structure, unfriendly policies and lack of effective management.


Chart
First Published: Tue, March 26 2019. 02:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements