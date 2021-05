High dividend payout driving rally in IT stocks; m-cap of top 5 up 87%

India’s top IT companies have been among the top performers on the bourses in recent years. The share prices of the country’s top five IT companies have risen at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7 per cent in the last six years, ahead of the benchmark BSE Sensex, which rose at a CAGR of 10 per cent during the period.

The combined market capitalisation of the big five – Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra – is up nearly 87 per cent since March 2020, much higher than the 68 per cent rally in the Sensex. They account for ...