JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

South Indian Bank posts Q4 loss of Rs 190 cr, income grows to Rs 2,342 cr
Business Standard

Higher debt, market share loss to keep Ashok Leyland stock under pressure

Discounts from suppliers, no BS-VI inventory and better raw material cost management also helped on the gross margin front.

Topics
Ashok Leyland

Ram Prasad Sahu 

The Ashok Leyland stock shed 2.2 per cent in trade on muted results, a rise in debt and weak near-term outlook. Volumes in the March quarter fell by a steep 57 per cent y-o-y due to a sluggish economy, transition to BS-VI emission standards and loss of sales in March.

In addition to the sharp fall in volumes, the company lost 200 basis points market share in FY20 in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles to 31.8 per cent. While revenues were lower due to a fall in volumes, realisations on a sequential basis were higher. The company indicated there was a 9 per cent volume shift from ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 19:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU