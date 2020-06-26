Higher debt, market share loss to keep Ashok Leyland stock under pressure

The Ashok Leyland stock shed 2.2 per cent in trade on muted results, a rise in debt and weak near-term outlook. Volumes in the March quarter fell by a steep 57 per cent y-o-y due to a sluggish economy, transition to BS-VI emission standards and loss of sales in March.

In addition to the sharp fall in volumes, the company lost 200 basis points market share in FY20 in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles to 31.8 per cent. While revenues were lower due to a fall in volumes, realisations on a sequential basis were higher. The company indicated there was a 9 per cent volume shift from ...