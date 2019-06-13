Higher input costs, falling demand may impact profitability of Apollo Tyres

Higher input costs, falling demand from auto makers and competitive pressures are expected to impact profitability of Apollo Tyres. The market leader in the truck and bus replacement segment in the country with a share of 30 per cent share is facing demand pressures, which will reflect both on orders from auto makers as well as the replacement market.

The slowdown has impacted commercial vehicles led by slowing rural consumption, depressed freight rates and under-utilisation of trucks. The near term outlook continues to be muted with most companies are pinning the hopes on pre-buying ...