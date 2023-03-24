Higher prices, volumes key positives for iron ore miner NMDC stock

major National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) looks like an interesting prospect. The public sector undertaking (PSU) has spun off its steel plant as a listed concern, Steel. It has hiked ore prices four times since November 2022, after removal of export duty, in response to strong trends. Overall, this is a 42 per cent hike in ore prices (averaged across fines and lumps) since November 2022, suggesting margin expansion and earnings upgrades in the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 (Q4FY23).