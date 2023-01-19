Hike in royalty payout to parent could weigh on Hindustan Unilever margins

JUST IN
HUL Q3 results: Net profit beats estimates, royalty to parent bumped up
Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

The company also has the option to pass on the higher royalty to customers through price hikes

The decision of fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever’s management to increase the payment of royalty and technical fees to its parent Unilever could have an adverse impact on the company’s operating margins and earnings, at least in the short term.

The company announced on Thursday that it had entered a new agreement with Unilever, under which the royalty and central services fees would increase from 2.65 per cent of turnover in financial year 2021-22 (FY22) to 3.45 per cent. This will be staggered over three years, starting with a 45 basis point (bp) increase in effective cost for the February-December 2023 period.

For comparison, HUL spent Rs 1,323 crore in royalty and technical fees or 2.61 per cent of its net sales in FY22. The company reported net sales of Rs 51,193 crore in FY22 and operating and net profit of Rs 12,862 crore and Rs 8,818 crore, respectively.

A rise in the share of revenue going to Unilever as royalty and technical fees will cut into its operating profit for FY23. Analysts say the exact impact of the higher payout also depends on commodity and energy prices, which have a big influence on HUL’s raw material costs and gross margins. The company also has the option of passing on the higher royalty to customers through price hikes.

HUL said the royalty payment gives its access to Unilever’s portfolio of global brands, technology, intellectual property (IP), and the latest products.
 

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 20:56 IST

