Hindalco's Dec-quarter consolidated pre-tax profit down 23% at Rs 1,481 cr

-
ALSO READ
Hindalco delivers decent performance in Q3, outlook remains subdued
Hindalco boosts presence in logistics, aims to lower India's cost by 15%
Hindalco Q2 net profit down 31% on one-time exceptional loss of Rs 256 cr
Odisha approves Rs 8000-crore new alumina project by Hindalco
Novelis' strong Q2 performance saves the day for parent Hindalco
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU