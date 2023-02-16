JUST IN
Indian electric scooter maker Ather installs over 1000 fast-charging units
Business Standard

Hindalco likely to hike domestic capex in FY24 on robust demand

Company has spent Rs 2,700 crore in India in FY23, MD Satish Pai said; will be higher next year

Topics
Hindalco | Aditya Birla | Capex

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Hindalco MD Satish Pai
Hindalco MD Satish Pai

Aditya Birla group’s flagship firm Hindalco may increase its capital expenditure (capex) outlay in India in the upcoming financial year (FY24) as demand for aluminium remains strong, the firm’s managing director (MD) Satish Pai said in a media call.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 19:24 IST

