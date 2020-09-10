Hindalco performance should be back to pre-Covid in H2FY21: Chairman

Even as the health and safety of its workforce remains a top priority for the company amid the ongoing Covid crisis, Hindalco Industries' performance should be back to pre-Covid levels in second half of the current fiscal, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla told shareholders today.

He was speaking at the company’s 61st annual general meeting, held virtually.

"The delivered subdued performance last year, with FY20 GDP growth falling to 4.2 per cent. We witnessed a contraction in economic growth in the first quarter on account of widespread shutdowns. Despite this slump in Q1, the activity levels are gradually normalising and I remain confident that India’s long-term growth potential remains intact despite the Covid setback. The IMF also has estimated that the will rebound to six per cent in FY22," Birla assured shareholders.





All of the company’s aluminium upstream plants continue to operate at near full capacity with all logistics infrastructure coming back on track, Birla said.

All aluminium downstream plants are operating at partial capacity to meet market conditions. The export demand remains stable and continues to offset the current subdued domestic market conditions.

The copper facilities are also ramping up to their optimal levels.

At Novelis, all plants are operational, and many are now running at their full capacity. All the automotive customers in North America and China are now pulling at nearly pre-Covid levels.

Meanwhile, the company aims to lower its fixed costs in FY21 by 15 percent and has chalked out a capex for Hindalco domestic operations at Rs 1,500 crore and about $450-500 million for



Alongside, Hindalco will continue reducing exposure to London Metal Exchange (LME) price fluctuations by increasing share of downstream value-added products across businesses, said Birla.

“In FY20, we have succeeded in delinking 80 percent of Hindalco’s consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation) from the LME. Your Company will continue to strengthen the balance sheet through growth strategies and generating positive free cash flows,” he added.

However, low cost imports continue to hurt the domestic aluminium and copper industry, he highlighted.

To counter the same, is maintaining a relentless focus on better efficiencies and cost competitiveness, informed Birla.

“All our smelters continue to be in the first quartile of the global cost curve. Cash conservation and maintaining adequate liquidity will help us deliver sustained performance despite the current tough environment due to Covid-19,” he said.





The Aditya Birla company reported a consolidated EBITDA of Rs 15,536 crore on a turnover of Rs 1,18,144 crore in FY20.

In April, completed acquisition of Aleris at an enterprise value of $2.8 billion.

"The divestment procedures for Aleris’ automotive assets are underway. This acquisition will add aerospace and specialty aluminium capabilities to Novelis’ portfolio, while cementing your company’s position as the leading aluminium value-added player in the world," informed Birla.

Alongside, the company continues to focus on strengthening its balance sheet, with the consolidated net debt/EBITDA dropping to 2.61x at the end of March 2020.