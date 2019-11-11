Hindalco Q2 net profit down 33% on one-time exceptional loss of Rs 256 cr

Hindalco Industries, the flagship Aditya Birla Group company, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 974 crore in the September quarter, down 33 per cent from same period last year on the back of lower realisations and a one-time exceptional loss of Rs 256 crore.

"Aluminium realizations (in domestic operations) declined 14 per cent year-on-year, while copper realizations have fallen 10 per cent, in turn hurting the revenue stream," Satish Pai, managing director at Hindalco Industries told reporters at the earnings conference held here today.

The company's consolidated net sales stood at Rs 29,657 crore in the period under review, down 9 per cent from same period last year.

As per Bloomberg estimates, the company's consolidated topline was seen at Rs 30,279 crore in the September quarter, while the bottomline was expected to be at Rs 1,028 crore.

The one-time Rs 256 crore loss comprised closure of Germany-based aluminium foil (downstream) plant worth Rs 225 crore and final evacuation at alumina plant in Muri, Jharkhand of Rs 31 crore.

"Closure of German downstream plant was required for product optimization purpose. Going ahead too, such initiatives by Hindalco will continue keeping product optimization in mind in the global market where demand is stronger for auto compared to downstream items," informed Pai.

The company's consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation) fell to Rs 3,918 crore in the period under review, down 8 per cent from last year.

Among segment results, Novelis earned Rs 2,629 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 2,485 crore. Aluminium earnings were at Rs 849 crore, down 38 per cent from last year, while copper earnings nearly halved to Rs 263 crore compared to last year.

Alongside, the company informed that it is unable to use the new lower corporate tax option for its India operations for at least next 5-7 years due to its existing MAT credit.

Of the total revenue, Hindalco sold 60 percent in the export market and balance in the domestic as demand for the products remained weak due to slowdown.

Noting the dull demand scenario, the company’s capex for Rs 2,600 crore FY20 has been brought to Rs 2,000 crore for India operations. This capex will include expansion at Uktal plant (Rs 700 crore), about Rs 800 crore as maintenance capex and balance for aluminium downstream.

Similar to June quarter, Hindalco’s US-based subsidiary Novelis held fort for consolidated performance as domestic operations continued to remain a dismal largely due to weak London Metal Exchange (LME) prices.

“Going ahead too, we expect Novelis to hold fort for the consolidated performance of the company as demand from high-end SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) and electric vehicles is still very strong in the global market,” explained Pai.

On debt front, the company’s consolidated net debt stood at Rs 40,710 crore as on 30, September, 2019, while consolidated gross debt was at Rs 54, 154 crore. The company’s net debt/EBITDA was at Rs 2.83.

Meanwhile, Hindalco said it is working speedily to sell the Duffel plant in Belgium (part of Aleris) after it received conditional approval from the European Union for the deal. “There are two interested European buyers for the Belgium plant, we are hopeful that we will be able to find the buyer soon,” informed Pai.

Pertaining to the US Department of Justice having filed a lawsuit against Novelis where Hindalco has moved into arbitration, Pai said that if the company loses arbitration it will be selling the Louis plant in the US and still go ahead with the acquisition.

Sale of Duffel and Louis plant (if that happens), however, would lower the deal size of $2.25 billion (Aleris acquisition) of which $1.5 billion is a bridge loan.