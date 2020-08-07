Hinduja group media arm claims turnaround, plans services in new countries

The company of the on Friday reported an annual profit of Rs 110.05 crore as against a loss of Rs 303.43 crore a year ago, saying it was its business was witnessing a turaround.

NXTDIGITAL said it has 5.2 million subscribers through local cable operators (LCOs) and smaller multisystem operators (MSOs) across 1,500 towns and cities in India and it plans to expand its satellite service in the SAARC bloc and other counties,

Vynsley Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer of NXTDIGITAL, said the company's decision to target specific objectives or KPIs (key performance indicator) that would provide not just a sustainable business model; but levers for growth in the changing digital paradigm helped the company to turn around.

The company continued to focus on the fastest growing segments of semi-urban and rural India whilst growing average revenue per user (ARPUs) through value added services and differentiated products in the cities. New products including layering Cable TV with Broadband and Value-Added Services, coupled with 24X7 services on ground have further accelerated the growth.

"We maintained our pre-paid collections at nearly 100%, whilst ensuring low churn through a focused E&R (engagement & retention) model. The year saw us also leverage our leadership position in technology, whilst improving cost efficiencies," said Fernandes.