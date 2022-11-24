JUST IN
Hindustan Aeronautics told to conduct Aero India 2023 in February

"Hon'ble Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) has approved that the DDP will conduct the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, from 13th- 17th February 2023"

Aero India | Hindustan Aeronautics | Ministry of Defence

Ajai Shukla 

HAL, hindustan aeronautics
There is frustration amongst HALâ€™s officials, who complain that the company appears to have been made responsible for organising a defence exhibition every year

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), which would customarily be the country’s premier exhibitor at Aero India 2023 in February, has instead been ordered by the defence ministry to focus on organising and conducting the air show instead.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 20:54 IST

