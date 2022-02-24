Hindustan Unilever separates position of Chairman and CEO & MD

-
ALSO READ
HUL splits positions of chairman, CEO & MD; Paranjpe made non-exec chairman
Nitin Paranjpe is Unilever chief people officer for business transformation
HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 17% to Rs 2,243 cr
Analysts see 20% upside in this FMCG stock on strong outlook, product mix
HUL Q2 results: Profit rises 9% YoY; declares Rs 15 interim dividend
-
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) has separated the position of chairman of the board and the chief executive officer & managing director (CEO & MD), which will come into effect from March 31.
The FMCG major has announced the appointment of Nitin Paranjpe, currently chief operating officer of Unilever as the non-executive chairman of the company and Sanjiv Mehta will continue as CEO & MD.
“The Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the HUL board recommended his (Paranjpe) appointment to the board. The board accepted the recommendation made by the NRC and has appointed Paranjpe as a non-executive chairman. The appointment is subject to approval of the shareholders which the company will seek as per applicable regulations,” HUL said in its release.
As announced by Unilever in January, Paranjpe will take on a new role as chief transformation officer & chief people officer, leading the business transformation, and heading the HR function for Unilever effective April 2022. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken NV.
Sanjiv Mehta, chairman & managing director, HUL said, “We welcome Nitin back to HUL as the non-executive chairman. He brings in huge knowledge and experience which will enrich the deliberations and add value to the board.”
Mehta also thanked the board for their support rendered to him during his tenure and added, “It has been an honour to have led the HUL board over the past few years.”
Sanjiv Misra, chairman of the NRC said, “Sanjiv has played a stellar role not only in leading the business to high performance in a challenging environment but has also led the board, most ably, setting high standards of governance and transparency in board management.”
Mishra added, “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Sanjiv for his contributions as the chairman and look forward to continuing to work with him in his capacity as the CEO & MD.
We would also like to welcome Nitin as the non-executive chairman of the Board.”
Paranjpe, commenting on his appointment as the non-executive chairman, said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be appointed as the non-executive chairman of HUL; one of the most respected companies in the country. I look forward to working closely with Sanjiv and the board to further strengthen the company and help navigate the challenges and opportunities in the years ahead.”
This move by HUL comes despite the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) not making it mandatory for listed companies to split the position of chairperson and managing director/chief executive officer positions.
The decision was taken at a Sebi board meet earlier this month.
Sebi had earlier asked listed entities to split the roles of chairperson and MD before the April 2022 deadline. Listed entities were initially required to separate the roles of chairperson and MD/CEO from April 1, 2020 onwards. However, based on industry representations, an additional time period of two years was given for compliance. The norms were part of the series of recommendations given by the Sebi-appointed Uday Kotak committee on corporate governance.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU