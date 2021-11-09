Hit by spike in raw material cost, MRF net profit dips 54% to Rs 189 cr

-
ALSO READ
Tyre stocks in focus; Balkrishna Ind at record high, Apollo Tyres jumps 5%
Higher capex spends likely to impact tyre maker Ceat's return ratios
JK Tyre profit falls 41% in September quarter on back of rising input costs
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
-
Tyre industry major MRF Ltd has posted a 54 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year to Rs 189 crore, from Rs 411 crore during the July-September quarter of 2020-21, mainly owing to higher raw material prices.
The company’s revenue from operations was seen up by 16 per cent from Rs 4,244 crore during Q2 2020-21 to Rs 4,908 crore during the same period in 2021-22. During the period under review, the cost of raw materials saw an increase of 69 per cent to Rs 3,839 crore as compared to Rs 2,272 crore during the July to September quarter of the previous financial year.
Changes in inventories of finished goods saw a loss of Rs 691 crore during Q2 this year, as against a gain of Rs 80 crore during the same period last year. Owing to higher raw material prices, total expenses were also seen up by 28 per cent from Rs 3718 crore in Q2 2020-21 to Rs 4,741 crore in Q2 this fiscal.
The Board of Directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share (30 per cent) for the current financial year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU