Hitachi Energy to supply transformers for NTPC renewable energy park

Energy India Limited will supply power transformers to Renewable Energy Limited ( REL) for its upcoming 4.75 gigawatt renewable energy park in Gujarat.

Energy will provide ten transformers manufactured at its factory in Vadodara. It will be the largest rating of the transformer in solar power evacuation, said a press statement.

Energy in December 2021 met its target to become 100 per cent fossil-free electricity in its own operations.

The REL facility is part of India’s largest solar park and spreads over 72,600 hectares in Kutch to produce electricity to support 8 million people, said the statement.

Around one-third of green power in India flows through Hitachi Energy technologies, such as transformers. The made-in-India power transformers are critical components in power systems. These transformers are manufactured using fossil-free electricity in Hitachi Energy’s factory in Maneja.

“The transition from fossil fuels to renewables has only just begun and we are proud to be a part of this ambitious project by Limited,” said N Venu, managing director and CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy.

According to a report by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the total installed renewable energy capacity of India stood at 161.28 GW as of July 2022.