Japanese car maker has announced a recall of 7,290 units of the recently launched Amaze compact sedan to carry out a product update of the (Electric-Assist Power Steering) sensor harness. These vehicles were manufactured from 17 April 2018 to 24 May 2018.

“There is a possibility that in some of these cars, the customers may feel the steering heavier and indicator light comes on. will voluntarily replace the column unit after inspection, if required,” the company said in a statement.

The inspection and replacement would be carried out free of cost at authorized car dealerships across India starting 26th July 2018 and the owners will be contacted individually.

The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this Product Update campaign by submitting their 17-character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website.Honda recalls over 7K units of new Amaze sedan to update EPS sensor harness