Honda Siel Power Products changes name to Honda India Power Products

Honda Siel Power Products Limited (HSPP), a manufacturer of power products in India, today announced a change in its name to Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP).
Subsequent to the cessation of the joint venture agreement with its longtime partner, Usha International Limited, HSPP applied for the corporate name change which was recently certified by the Registrar of Companies under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, said a company statement.
Takahiro Ueda, CMD and President & CEO, Honda India Power Products Limited said, “We are committed to the Indian market and will continue to deliver our customers with high quality Honda power products and will strive to provide people the joy of making their lives better.”
