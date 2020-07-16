Hope rally in diagnostic stocks may fizzle on disruption in OPD services

Investor sentiment towards diagnostic companies has improved further in July, adding to the gains seen in the April-June period. While recovery in business volumes after the 25-30 per cent hit taken during nationwide lockdown has helped, the rise in Covid-19 testing by private diagnostic players is also positive, as it will support their volumes and revenues.

So, the stocks of Dr Lal Pathlabs (which hit a new high this week), Thyrocare Technologies (12 per cent off its 52-week high), and Metropolis Healthcare are all up 14-20 per cent in July. However, investors still need to remain ...