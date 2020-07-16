JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Nine companies in last lap for redevelopment of four railway stations
Business Standard

Hope rally in diagnostic stocks may fizzle on disruption in OPD services

Lower surgeries and rising costs also likely to impact earnings; valuations too are rich

Topics
Diagnostic | stocks | Coronavirus

Ujjval Jauhari  |  New Delhi 

Investor sentiment towards diagnostic companies has improved further in July, adding to the gains seen in the April-June period. While recovery in business volumes after the 25-30 per cent hit taken during nationwide lockdown has helped, the rise in Covid-19 testing by private diagnostic players is also positive, as it will support their volumes and revenues.

So, the stocks of Dr Lal Pathlabs (which hit a new high this week), Thyrocare Technologies (12 per cent off its 52-week high), and Metropolis Healthcare are all up 14-20 per cent in July. However, investors still need to remain ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 19:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU