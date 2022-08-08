JUST IN
Business Standard

Sold out: Hospitality firms set to cash in on upcoming long weekend

With fears regarding the pandemic largely abating, vacationers are flocking to popular destinations

Topics
Hospitality sector | Travel firms

Shally Seth Mohile & Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Hotel
If there was any hotel or resort that didn’t have its share of sunshine amid the boom, the upcoming long weekend provides an opportunity. It starts with Rakshabandhan on August 11 and ends with Independence Day on August 15.

Try booking a room or a villa at any of the leisure locations for the upcoming long weekend and chances of you seeing the “sold out” tag on booking websites are very high. If you are lucky, you will still get what you want, but only at a premium!

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 06:10 IST

