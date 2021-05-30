Hotels see surge in enquiries, bookings for leisure trips ahead of unlock

Hotels are seeing a spike in enquiries and bookings at their properties in leisure destinations, ahead of the unlocking that various state governments are expected to announce in the next few weeks.

The real picture however, will emerge after the states reopen after almost two months of lockdown, say hotel executives. Owing to the magnitude of the crises unleashed by the pandemic's second wave and the psychological impact, the drive to a meaningful recovery this time around may take slightly longer. “We do expect leisure travel to kick in from June and things to improve ...