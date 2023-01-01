JUST IN
Business Standard

Housing, infra push drives industrial majors into Rs 60,000 cr paints biz

JK Cement latest entrant after JSW, Grasim, Astral Pipes and B2B marketplace Infra.Market; move aimed at driving synergies, leveraging distribution network, say experts

Topics
JK Cement | Paint companies | infrastructure

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Grasim, Paint biz, Paint business

JK Cement stepped into the paints business last week by acquiring a 60 per cent stake in Rajasthan-based Acro Paints for Rs 153 crore. The company, say experts, is part of a growing list of building material players who are either entering the Rs 60,000-crore domestic paints market or expanding their presence in the category in a big way.

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 15:06 IST

