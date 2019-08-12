How food brand Gits is finding its way in rapidly changing marketplace

New recipes, healthy alternatives and national pride—it is a broad sweep of narratives that the 55-year-old home-grown convenience foods brand is experimenting with, as it plots its way through a rapidly changing marketplace. A shift in customer perceptions and needs and the aggressive expansion of food-delivery apps are forcing Gits, the home-grown convenience foods brand to rethink its value proposition.

The brand has a long history in the country. It came into being in 1963 when Gits Food Products, a privately held company launched instant and ready to cook food mixes under ...