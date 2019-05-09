How GSK uses data analytics to boost its consumer healthcare products

In the year since the British multinational Glaxo Smithkline (GSK) acquired Otrivin, the nasal spray brand, in a complex global deal with Novartis, its research team has been running the India numbers threadbare. Otrivin has been a bestseller brand for most of the 30-plus years that it has spent in the country, but the GSK team was reading a bunch of missed opportunities in the data.

For one, even though one in three people suffer from a clogged nose in the country, only one in ten actually treat it, its research revealed. To nudge what it saw as latent demand, into an active purchase, ...