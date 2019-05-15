How Hamdard is keeping Rooh Afza flowing without tinkering with taste

In recent weeks Rooh Afza, the Rs 400-crore brand that began its journey as a medicinal drink to beat the dry heat of North India has found itself in the middle of an Internet storm.

As stocks ran out across the country, rumours flew thick and fast ascribing the shortage to everything from a family feud to sabotage, earning the brand enviable traction in a medium that still gets a meagre fraction of its significant advertising budgets. As social media buzzed with memes and jokes and cross-border tweets offering help, the company stepped in to say that there was nothing more to the ...