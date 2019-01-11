How homegrown wineries are innovating to cater a more evolved Indian palate

Nashik in Maharashtra, with its gently sloping hills, placid weather and iron-rich laterite soil, has always been ideal for growing large, juicy table grapes.

In the last two decades, however, finer, more exotic species of grapes have come to cover several thousand acres of land there, as more Indians entered the business of winemaking. Berries of Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Viognier, sourced from France and Germany, are being nurtured and processed into bottles with locally derived names: Kâdu by Sula Vineyards, J’NOON by Fratelli, or Anokhee by Vallonné ...