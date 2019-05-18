How LabourNet is bridging the gap between employers and jobless migrants

Workers are looking for jobs which they don’t get. The market is looking for particular kinds of workers which it does not get.

The two pass each other like ships in the night. Why this yawning gap? This was the thought that struck Gayathri Vasudevan in 2008 when she was working with the International Labour Organisation. She quit her job because she ‘wanted to see execution on the ground, policy alone was not resulting in execution’ and created LabourNet the same year in Bengaluru to see if this gap between what the market needed and what was available could be ...