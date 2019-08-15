How online classified platform Quikr turned around by buying 16 start-ups

When online classified platform Quikr acquired eight start-ups in 2016, it resembled a Lego ensemble made of different coloured blocks. Its losses were the highest in 2015-16 financial year (FY16), shooting over Rs 500 crore, while revenue remained under one-tenth of the number.

Since then, the Bengaluru-based start-up has stayed head down, stitching up different verticals and teams together as it built out synergies across the board. In FY18, Quikr’s revenue of Rs 173 crore was double from the year before and losses of Rs 233 crore were Rs 100 crore lower, according to ...