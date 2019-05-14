How this start-up is changing the real estate game, one home at a time

Why pay someone for just pointing you in the right direction? NoBroker, the start-up that began with an idea as simple as its name, is now moving to a whole set of new domains. From providing packers, movers and other logistics services, selling properties for individual owners and developers to even stepping into the commercial real estate space, the five-year-old firm is coming up with various plans to generate revenue.

But in all this it, is staying true to its DNA of getting rid of the whole brokerage system in real estate in this country. The start-up is trying to solve the next ...