How unbranded hotels are hitching a ride on branded ones for growth

Rohith Naidu, owner of Marks Granduer, has never been so satisfied with the occupancy rate or average room rent (ARR) of his mid-market hotel at Yashwantpura in Bengaluru. But thanks to a deal he inked with Ferns Hotels & Resorts last year, he is converting his unbranded, stand­alone property into a branded one.

It is now one of the 40-odd properties managed by Ferns across the country. Naidu is not alone. Earlier this month, Ramakant Sharma, managing director at IRA Resorts, got into a similar brand franchising agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts that runs the ...