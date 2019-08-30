HPCL-MRPL merger next year; not right time for OVL listing, says ONGC chief

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said on Friday that the proposed merger of its subsidiaries Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) will happen next year.

The largest hydrocarbon producer in India has lined up capital expenditure of Rs 32,921 crore during the financial year 2019-20, compared to Rs 29,449 crore during the previous fiscal. Addressing the media, after the company’s annual general meeting, chairman and managing director Shashi Shanker said, “The proposed merger is a work in progress and will happen next year. We will appoint a consultant soon.” The plan to bring the refining and marketing business of into one umbrella came after the acquisition of 51.11 per cent stake in HPCL by the company for Rs 36,915 crore in January 2018.

said investments on 27 projects to the tune of around Rs 86,000 crore is currently under execution stage. The company has also come out with a roadmap for 2040, including investments of around $1 billion in new initiatives like hydrogen fuel, lithium mining and artificial intelligence. On physical front, the company also expects its gas production to increase from 32 billion cubic meter (bcm) now to 40 bcm in a decade. On the other hand, by 2040, the share of its renewable business may also increase from 23 mega watt now to around 5 GW based on the current roadmap.

To relinquish six overseas blocks



Videsh (OVL), the overseas subsidiary of the company, is set to relinquish at least six of its overseas assets during the current financial year. This include three blocks in Columbia (RC-9, RC-10, and GUA OFF-2) and one block each in Sudan, Namibia and Kazakhistan. In the case of Sudan, the notice for relinquishment has already been provided for August 31.

The company said it is not in favour of the listing of OVL. “We looked at a proposal for listing of OVL by the government and has informed them that this is not the right time for it,” Shanker added. ONGC is of the view that the listing should happen after start of production from its major asset in Mozambique by 2022. OVL is expected to invest around $4.5 billion to develop Golfinho-Atum field in the Rovuma Area 1 Offshore Block.

A company official told Business Standard that the dividend dues from various countries including Venezuela and Sudan now stands close to $1 billion. Venezuela's state oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela is yet to pay off dividend dues to the tune of around $400 million, while another $300 million is stuck in Sudan asset. As part of a deal signed with India, the Latin American major has so far paid around $130 million in instalments to the ONGC subsidiary. “Even after this, the current due from Venezuela stands over $400 million,” an official said.