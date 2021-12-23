HSBC AMC acquires L&T Mutual Fund for around Rs 3,200 crore

Housing on Thursday announced sale of L&T Investment Management to (India) for a consideration of $ 425 million. The divestment of Mutual Fund business is in line with the strategic objective of Holdings of unlocking value from its subsidiaries to strengthen its balance sheet.

The data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows that L&T Mutual Fund (MF) has an average asset under management (AAUM) of Rs 78,273.80 crore, while HSBC MF has AAUM of Rs 11,314.32 crore as on July-September quarter.

If we take the USD rate of Rs 75 then the deal would be of approximately Rs 3,188 crore. The deal would work around 4.1 per cent as a percentage of AAUM. Holdings in its press release stated that the divestment of MF business is in line with the strategic objective of L&T Finance Holdings of unlocking value from its subsidiaries to strengthen its balance sheet.

Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. commented: “The transaction with HSBC is in line with our strategic objective of unlocking value from our subsidiaries which will help us to strengthen our balance sheet for our lending business. When seen alongside the recent capital raise it provides us with enough ammunition to increase the pace of retailisation in our lending portfolio, which is one of our long-term goals.”

L&T Investment Management (LTIM) is today the 12th largest asset management company (AMC) in India and offers a basket of equity, fixed income and hybrid schemes to both retail and institutional investors.

This will be a third merger and in the Indian asset management space in 2021. Earlier in this year Sundaram AMC had bought the assets of Principal Asset Management. According to the industry participants the deal was valued at Rs 338 crore.

In May this year, India’s leading investment platforms - Groww had announced that it will acquire Indiabulls Mutual Fund, for consideration of Rs 175 crores (including cash and cash equivalent of ₹100 crores).

HSBC intends to merge the operations of LTIM with that of its existing asset management business in India. J.P. Morgan and Citi were the financial advisors to L&T Finance Housing. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal advisors and PwC acted as due diligence and tax advisors to L&T Finance Housing.